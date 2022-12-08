(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will host its 2nd annual Holiday on the Hill on Sunday, Dec. 11.

CSPD will join forces with Shield616, Toys for Tots and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs at the Gold Hill Division located at 955 West Moreno Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, CSPD will have static displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Every child will walk away with a new toy from Santa, says CSPD.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive via a police escort at 3 p.m. Community members wanting to see Santa arrive with his reindeer police cars are encouraged to arrive earlier than the specified time.

This event is free and open to everyone in the community.