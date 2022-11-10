(COLORADO) — As the country prepares to honor its service members on Veterans Day, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) reminds customers of holiday mailing deadlines to ensure that loved ones stationed overseas receive gifts by Christmas.

In order to guarantee timely delivery by Dec. 25, USPS recommends that cards and packages be sent to military Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed below:

Military mail addressed to and from Priority mail Express Military Service First Class Mail Service Priority Mail Service APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs

090-092 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP

093 N/A Dec. 9 Dec. 9 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs

094-099 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP

340 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs

962-966 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Dec. 9

More than 10.1 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations are expected to be processed by USPS this holiday season. USPS offers a special discounted postage rate of $20.95 on large Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes sent to APO/FPO/DPO addresses. The rate is $1.50 less than the same box sent to non-APO/FPO/DPO destinations.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered on their website. USPS also offers free Military Care Kits based on items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains six assorted Flat Rate Boxes, Priority Mail tape, address labels and six customs forms.