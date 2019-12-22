HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR HIM

Meteorologist Dee Cortez and Daniela Leon have been bringing the tips all season long! Today focused on holidays gifts for him!

Here’s a list of the things they showed you!

BUFF CITY SOAP

Stocking stuffers are a must and buff city soap is a one stop shop! Everything from Shower Fizzys and beard oil, soap that will get you squeaky clean to their miracle working shower oil! One stop and you can knock out everyone’s stocking stuffers!

5935 Dublin Blvd Suite 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

5102 N Nevada Ave Suite 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Massage heights

Massages, facials, and gift baskets are waiting for you at Massage Heights! This is not just for relaxing! A sore back can benefit from a massage! Gift cards are available and they’re running a great deal! If you buy 3 gift cards you’ll get the 4th one free! Massage Heights has two locations:

5925 Dublin Blvd #130, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

9288 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Teddy

Teddy is ready for the holidays … or should we say howlidays! Your festive furry friend has been one busy little elf this year creating new holly jolly graphics that are available on a variety of not just men’s and women’s apparel, but for the entire family! The holiday hound is great for all dog-lovers on your list.

Dee’s Flapjacks pj’s are one of “Teddy’s Favorite Things.” Theses flapjack-style onesies for adults and children feature a built in ‘poop chute’ (you’re welcome) and some messaging to “crack” you up. You can check this stuff out at: https://teddythedog.com

T|W Lunch Tote

T|W Lunch Tote

The T|W Lunch tote speaks to the professional male. The vegan leather, two compartment design allows for you to proudly carry your lunch in a way that matches your personal style. Hand sewn, the tote allows for you to carry both hot and cold items in its insulated sections. The handle is durable to hold a full day’s worth of meals. Price: $49.99 You can pick your own by going to : https://twtote.com/