Holiday gift ideas for travel

COLORADO SPRINGS – Here are a list of great travel gifts you ca give for the holiday season:

BENTOKO Packing: Travel accessory trends come and go, but an organized suitcase never goes out of style. Although packing cubes aren’t new to the market, bentokō looked for ways to improve upon the design and quality of these must-have travel companions while still keeping them at an affordable price point. Aesthetically pleasing and available in fun colors such as Magenta, Cobalt blue, Parakeet green and Pineapple yellow, you might decide the inside of your luggage looks even better than the outside. https://bentokotravel.com/

PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone: ChargerThe PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger is a solar inflatable lantern & phone charger that packs flat for easy carrying and charging on-the-go. It’s the perfect all-purpose solar device to light up your campsite, family tent, or provide backup power to your devices when you need it most. The lantern provides over 150 lumens of bright LED light on Turbo mode and can run for up to 50 hours on Low mode. It recharges via solar power in 14 hours of sunlight or by USB input in 1-2 hours. The 5V USB output port will recharge your phone in 2-4 hours depending on your type of phone.

Through their Give Light Get Light program, LuminAID solar lights have been distributed in over 100 countries around the world. By sponsoring a light for a family in need, supporters earmark a solar lantern or solar phone charger to go directly to the organization of their choice. More than 50,000 solar lights have been sent to families through the Give Light Get Light Program.

Life Giving Warmth: The CozeeTake The Cozee with you wherever you go. The innovative battery pack lasts for more than 5 hours of continuous heat and features 2 USB ports making it easy to charge your mobile devices no matter where you are. The weather and water-resistant exterior of The Cozee is designed to withstand the wind, snow, and even light rain! Great for camping or a day at the park with the little ones.

Website: lifegivingwarmth.com