Holiday Cheer abounds at Florence Brewing Company

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company is hosting its annual Giving Tree!

If you, or someone you know, is in need of some assistance with gifts this year for children, please pick up forms at the brewery or email arianna@florencebrewing.com for a digital copy.

Fremont County residents are eligible and there is no background check required, nor any minimum requirements. If you truly need our assistance, we want to help! The Giving Tree can assist newborns

through teens, as long as they’re still in school.

All information will be kept confidential. The form must be returned by Nov. 21, 2021 so there is plenty of time to get presents before the holidays.



Starting Tuesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 12, patrons can come to the taproom and select tags from the tree with the child’s age, gender (no names), and a list of items that each child both needs (clothing, boots, etc) and wishes for (toys, electronics, bikes, etc).

FBC staff also spends a day purchasing extra items so that each child receives presents in a fair quantity. Monetary donations can be made at the brewery as well.

