COLORADO SPRINGS— The Broadmoor’s Holiday Dinner Show is officially here.

This year’s show will feature Grammy-Award winning singer Debby Boone. Guests will be treated to a special feast, seasonal songs and more.

The Broadmoor will also be kicking off a variety of new clinics, workshops, and classes throughout January 2020, as part of their Colorado Appreciation Offer.