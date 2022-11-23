(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a mild start to Thanksgiving week, our next weather system is approaching Colorado and it will bring us changes into Thanksgiving.

The approaching low-pressure system will bring more cloud cover and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thanksgiving.

Along with the wind, a cold front will drop into the region, and this will bring a few inches of fresh powder to some of the ski areas, with northern mountains seeing the best chance of snow. Most of Southern Colorado will pick up a trace up to an inch Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving Thursday.

As snow showers continue through Thanksgiving morning, accumulating snow may provide slushy and slick spots on roads. Also paired with gusty wind, a few stronger snow bands could impact travel reducing visibility. Teller county and northern El Paso county as well as some of the Wet mountains, Sangre de Cristo mountains, and the Raton Mesa area are some of the areas we are watching closely.

Heavy snow bands and snow accumulation possible through Thursday.

Some mountain locations could see 1-4” and although this seems relatively light it could still impact travel on Thanksgiving morning. Better chances for accumulation above an inch will be over the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Some snow showers will be possible, mainly before noon, in the Pikes Peak region. Snow will begin to taper off through Thanksgiving afternoon.

Behind the snow, we’ll be left with a much colder Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s-low 40s.

