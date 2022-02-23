Hit the ‘Pot O’ Gold’ with Scooter’s Coffee new menu

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Scooter’s Coffee launches a holiday menu, celebrating St. Patricks Day!

The menu will have a vast amount of flavors ranging from cool mint to savory butterscotch, according to a press release.

Featuring three beverages and two sweet treats, new additions are sure to put a spring into your step!

Lucky Leprechaun Smoothly sweet white chocolate and cool mint are paired with world-class espresso and rich, steamed milk. Finished with signature whipped cream and sprinkled with chips, this drink can be ordered with or without espresso!

Pot O’ Gold Latte A customer favorite takes a twist as this latte gets infused with freshly pulled espresso with frothy milk and a mixture of luscious caramel and butterscotch. This golden, buttery goodness is then topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Butterscotch Cold Foam Made for any iced or blended drink, this handcrafter butterscotch cold foam can be added to any order! Rich in flavor, it’s a buttery, velvety sweet cloud that floats atop and gently melds with your drink.

Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie The cool mint taste accompanies rich chocolate in every bite of this cookie. Mixed with refreshing mint green chips, the chocolatey cookie dough is baked o a soft, chewy perfection!