Hit and run results in injuries; police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least two people were seriously injured after a hit and run incident happened Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened in the intersection of S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive around 9:43 Sunday night.

It happened after a vehicle had been southbound on Circle Drive and turned left in front of the other vehicle.

Both vehicles were disabled at the scene and the occupants of the at-fault vehicle fled on foot. The occupants of the other vehicle, who remained on scene, sustained serious injuries.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and the intersection was closed while police investigated. Lanes reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.