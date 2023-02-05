(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive on reports of a hit-and-run crash.

An investigation determined that a motorcycle was southbound on North Academy Boulevard when another vehicle moved into the same lane causing the motorcyclist to hit the center median, per CSPD. The rider crashed and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or speed are factors in the crash. No arrests have been made.