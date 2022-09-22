COLORADO SPRINGS — Atrevida Beer Co. – it’s a brewery with something unique on the menu.

“Diversity — it’s on tap,” said Jessica Fierro, owner and head brewer of Atrevida Beer Company. “That means creating a safe space for everyone to come in, enjoy a beer and meet community.”

Fierro said her love for craft beer developed while she and her husband were stationed in Germany.

“After that we got stateside orders for Colorado Springs, Colorado at Fort Carson.”

She said she couldn’t shake the of love brewing beer, especially when a friend told her the Pikes Peak region was practically the “Napa Valley of Colorado” for beer.

“I was just enthralled with the entire process of it. I just started knocking on doors to see who would give me an opportunity, align myself with women in the industry, would guest brew at any given opportunity that I had.”

After winning best brewer on Beerland on the Viceland Channel, that was the push she needed to start her own business.

“We’ve been received with open arms. I’ve had so many people come up to me and thank me just for having Diversity, It’s on Tap at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Being a Latina brewer has also come with its share of challenges.

“Being a woman in the industry and then being a Latina in the industry is kind of unheard of all in the same name. Throughout my journey, I certainly had to develop thick skin. I’m very Latina so I have a very fiery personality,” Fierro said with a laugh.

Even though it was a difficult start, she said she’s thankful it’s been a rewarding several years and she hopes she can encourage others to pursue what they love.

“There was a lot of times that I wanted to do something, but I wasn’t given the opportunity to do it, or it was promised but never came through kind of thing… so I really want to be that person for someone else.”

To stay up-to-date on events Atrevida will be hosting in the future, you can click here.