COLORADO SPRINGS — With temperatures hovering around the triple digits for the rest of the week, and a recent hiker going missing in Saguache County, FOX21 News checked in with hiking expert Hiking Bob for some safety tips before you head out on a trail.

Hiking Bob’s tips for hiking during summer temperatures:

Avoid the middle of the day – this is when temperatures tend to be at their highest.

Don’t hike alone – have someone along who can assist in an emergency.

Bring maps or a GPS – your phone might not have cell service where you hike.

Bring as much water as you can carry.

“Having too much water is better than not enough,” Bob said. “You want to bring a wide-brimmed hat to help protect you from the sun, you want to bring sunscreen… because of our altitude, and how much time we spend outdoors, we have a higher level of incidence of skin cancer than a lot of the other parts of the country.”









If you bring your dog along on the hike, make sure they have plenty of water, watch for any signs of heat exhaustion, and for signs of soreness in their paws from the heat of the trail. Another tip – bring some type of snack or fruit to replenish your salts and sugars.