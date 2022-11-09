(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) said firefighters responded to a fire that hikers fought to keep contained on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Manitou Incline.

MSFD said the call came in at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday reporting visible smoke and flames near step 1100 of the Incline. MSFD said nearby hikers were able to attempt containment of the fire until firefighters could respond.

At approximately 2 p.m., 14 firefighters with MSFD reached the fire, which was already contained due to the efforts of hikers. In addition to the firefighters from MSFD, 3 firefighters from the El Paso County Wildland team were staged at the command post, while Engine 5 from the Colorado Springs Fire Department provided backup to the Manitou Springs area to take care of routine calls.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

MSFD said firefighters immediately began mop-up operations, and are currently “overhauling the area” to ensure there is no chance of a flare-up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

John K. Forsett, MSFD Chief of Fire wanted to remind the Pikes Peak Region that “the current conditions in our region are very prone to fire. Everyone in this region should be extremely vigilant with their daily activities, because in these conditions, fire could spread quickly and dangerously.”

MSFD commended the “bravery and courageousness” of the hikers who managed to contain the fire before dangerous wind conditions could exacerbate the fire.