Alamosa, Colo. — Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue (AVSAR) has reported that a hiker, identified as Justin Seagren, who fell on Blanca Peak last week, has died.

AVSAR said that on Wednesday, Sept. 7, AVSAR was contacted by State Patrol in Alamosa about an SOS for a hiker that had fallen on the descent down from Blanca Peak.









Courtesy: Alamosa Volunteer Search And Rescue

AVSAR worked with Flight for Life to find the area where the hiker fell. The hiker was spotted, however, “even after multiple passes of the helicopter, there was no movement or signs of life,” according to AVSAR.

On Sept. 8. AVSAR was assisted by REACH29 crews and Cañon City Helitack. AVSAR rappelled down to the fallen hiker and was successful in removing the hiker from the mountain. The operation finished around 5:30 p.m.

AVSAR shares their condolences to everyone who knew Seagren and thanked the various agencies that assisted in the operation.