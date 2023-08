(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet at Pulpit Rock, Saturday evening, Aug. 12.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the high-angle rescue was complicated but first responders were able to reach the fallen hiker who was later transported to a hospital.

The Fire Department reported the incident shortly before 6:20 p.m. and gave a last update at around 9:08 p.m.