(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Search and Rescue rescued a hiker in the evening hours of Monday, June 19 after they became stuck in the snow about two-thirds of a mile from the summit.

El Paso County Search and Rescue said despite it being June, winter conditions still exist on Pikes Peak. Monday evening, the team responded to a call for a hiker stuck in waist-deep snow.

With the rescue team’s help, the hiker was freed and able to walk the rest of the way to the top.