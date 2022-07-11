SAGUACHE COUNTY. Colo. — Search and Rescue teams are looking for a 41-year-old man who never returned after a hiking trip.

Saguache County Search and Rescue said on Facebook that they had received a report of a man overdue from a trip to the Kit Carson/ Challenger Point area. Luis Corkern was reported to have ascended Kit Carson via the north ridge route on Saturday July 9, making the summit at approximately 4 p.m.

He planned to descend via the Challenger Point summit and the standard route, but has not returned to his car parked at the trailhead. He is approximately 5’7″, 180-190 lbs., and was wearing a white climbing helmet with a racoon tail added to it. His backpack is burnt orange/maroon in color. He may be wearing a grey or black T-shirt and has rain gear.

Anyone with information on Corkern’s whereabouts or believe they may have seen him is encouraged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.

Search and Rescue said that multiple agencies including aviation and ground teams were searching in the area on Monday, July 11.