(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain said northbound and southbound Highway 85 was closed Saturday night, Aug. 5, from Fountain Boulevard to Highway 16 after a vehicle crashed into a gas line.

The City said a vehicle crashed into a gas line causing a gas leak just before 11 p.m. The leak took several hours to repair as Black Hills Energy worked on the gas line.

Highway 85 has since been reopened.