(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Highway 50 about 8 miles west of Cañon City was closed for about 15 minutes in the morning hours of Monday, May 29 after a 2-year-old girl was injured according to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District.

According to the Fire Protection District, at around 9:06 a.m. on Monday, it was called to the 45000 block of US Hwy 50 for a medical call involving an injured girl. Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement responded to the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital by helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Protection District said Hwy 50 was closed in both directions for about 15 minutes.