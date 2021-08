EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting that US Highway 24 is blocked in both directions due to a crash.

#US24 eastbound/westbound: Crash between Smith Ranch Rd and Log Rd North. The highway is blocked, use alternate route. https://t.co/78dIaXvWmy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 22, 2021

The crash is being reported between Smith Ranch Road and Log Road North which is four to five miles west of the Calhan area.

