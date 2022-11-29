(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a reported physical domestic disturbance.

When police arrived the victim was contacted outside the home and they stated the suspect was still inside the home and that they had access to homemade weapons and a taser.

Officers with the assistance of a K-9 unit and a drone contacted the suspect who CSPD said was “highly agitated,” yelling at officers, and was initially not complying with verbal commands from police.

CSPD officers utilized de-escalation techniques and were able to bring the suspect into custody without incident. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.