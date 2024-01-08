(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is closely watching weather conditions and officials are ready to respond to impacts from the high winds around El Paso County.

Those living in impacted areas should expect possible blown-down trees and power lines, power outages, and difficult travel conditions, according to the City. The City is asking people to stay indoors and avoid travel, and if you must travel the City advises you to maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel at all times, prepare for sudden wind shifts in wind speed or direction, and watch for flying debris.

For trees that are blown down into roadways and are within city limits, non-emergency assistance can be reached at (719) 385-7623 or use the City’s mobile app, ‘GoCOS!‘

Outside of city limits call (719) 520-6460 or use the EPC Citizen Connect app for help with downed trees in the roadway.

If you see a fallen power line or fallen trees that have come into contact with a power line stay away and contact your utility provider.

Colorado Springs Utilities: Contact (719) 448-4800 or dial 911. To reduce call volume and expedite emergency-related calls during this wind storm event, Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to use its online outage map at csu.org for electric outage information and status updates and to not call 448-4800 UNLESS a customer is reporting a downed electric line, a tree into an electric line, or some other utilities-related emergency that poses a safety risk.

Mountain View Electric: Contact (800) 388-9881

City of Fountain Utilities: Contact (719) 322-2010

Black Hills Energy: Contact (888) 890-5554

Intersections may be without power, and drivers should treat darkened intersections as four-way stops, according to the City.