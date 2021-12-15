High winds, power outages prompt Red Cross to open overnight shelter

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado is opening two warming centers and overnight shelters in light of the amount of power lost in the region due to today’s storms. Volunteers are present and will have emergency supplies, food and water.
Locations of those centers are listed as following:
Denver County
- Saint Charles Recreation Center – 3777 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
EL Paso County
- First United Methodist Church – 420 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
COVID19 protocols may include:
- Setting up a health screening process for everyone coming into the shelter or warming center
- Planning for setting up an isolation care area in the shelter or warming center
- Providing masks, tissues and plastic bags throughout the shelter or warming center
- Face coverings must be worn in all Red Cross shelters by both staff and residents
- Follow social distancing practices, as much as possible, by staggering mealtimes and adding extra spacing between cots, chairs, tables, etc.
- Providing additional hand-washing stations, in addition to normal restroom facilities
- Increasing wellness checks to identify potential illness, including self-monitoring and checking temperatures of both shelter residents and staff
- Enhancing both cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the shelter