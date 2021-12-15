High winds, power outages prompt Red Cross to open overnight shelter

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado is opening two warming centers and overnight shelters in light of the amount of power lost in the region due to today’s storms. Volunteers are present and will have emergency supplies, food and water.

Locations of those centers are listed as following:

Denver County

Saint Charles Recreation Center – 3777 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205

EL Paso County

First United Methodist Church – 420 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

COVID19 protocols may include: