(PUEBLO, Colo.) — High winds overnight on Thursday, Sept. 14 downed a traffic light at Union Avenue and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, and the City said it would be some time before a replacement is installed.

According to the City of Pueblo, on Thursday increased wind overnight downed a traffic light and workers were dispatched to the area at 8:35 p.m. and were on site until 11:45 p.m. to clear the intersection.

The traffic light in the opposite-facing direction was put out of service temporarily while repairs and updates were being made.

“The City of Pueblo was made aware of the downed traffic signal pole on Union Ave. due to the high winds and immediately responded to remove the pole until repairs can be made,” said Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Roy. “No one was injured and although the intersection assists with pedestrian crossing, this will have no major impact to traffic for the public long term until the signal can be replaced.”

The City said traffic maintenance is working to find a temporary replacement signal until a permanent replacement is available, which could take some time due to the style and features of the signals along Union Ave. Neither traffic light will be in operation until the pole is replaced.

Temporary signage will be placed at the crossing to warn pedestrians that the traffic light is out of order.