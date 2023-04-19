(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 25 flights have been diverted to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) from Denver due to high winds on Wednesday, April 19.

According to authorities, 24 domestic flights and one international flight have been diverted to COS.

Flight protocol mandates flights to stay on the tarmac. After three hours, passengers are allowed to disembark.

According to officials, there is no limit to how many diverted planes COS can receive. Air traffic controllers, airlines, and pilots make the determination regarding where planes are diverted to.