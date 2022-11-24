(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they are working to repair the pride flag hanging from City Hall, which was damaged from high winds overnight Thursday morning on Nov. 24.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the ‘Sacred Cloth,’ pride flag was raised at City Hall in solidarity with the grieving LGBTQIA+ community since a deadly shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub killed five people and injured 19 others.

The City of Colorado Springs wrote in a post to social media that stated, “Those Rocky Mountains Winds whipped through last night and damaged the pride flag.”

The City said they are working to repair the pride flag and get it back on City Hall.