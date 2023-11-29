(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Cañon City High School (CCHS) and Florence Jr/Sr High School (FHS) were evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 29, out of an abundance of caution after law enforcement received information from the Colorado Crisis Hotline.

According to Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1, on Wednesday morning, law enforcement received information from the Colorado Crisis Hotline of a potential threat at CCHS. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated to safely and calmly move all students and staff out of the building while law enforcement cleared and searched the school.

Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 reports after a comprehensive sweep, law enforcement did not find any dangerous or suspicious materials on school grounds. The all-clear to resume classes and school activities as normal was given.

Fremont RE-2 School District said FHS was also evacuated out of precaution due to the situation at CCHS. Fremont RE-2 School District reported the school was cleared and students were returned to class.