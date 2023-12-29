(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a Cheyenne Mountain High School employee was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault on Thursday, Dec. 28.

On Dec. 15, CSPD initiated an investigation into a report of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in the position of Trust involving 48-year-old Marco Lara.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that Lara allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile, and he was charged with Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Aggravated Incest.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. If you have any information about the case or similar cases, you are encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.