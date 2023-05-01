COLORADO SPRINGS — The bowling team at Sand Creek High School is gearing up for some major competition as they will soon be competing at the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Ohio.

The parent of one of the team members said they are the only high school in Colorado competing at this national level.

The team will host a Bowl-a-Thon event on Saturday, May 6 to help fundraise for the big competition.

FOX21 has a reporter at the team’s practice and will update the story throughout the evening.