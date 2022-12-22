(COLORADO) — Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper shared enthusiasm for the passage of the fiscal year 23 omnibus bill, H.R. 2617.

The over 4,000-page bill was passed by the senate Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. Hickenlooper had ten legislative actions that he was involved in included in the bill while Bennet had 21 legislative actions included.

Of the funding in the bill, both senators touted securing funding for projects all over the state of Colorado. Some of those projects that impact Southern Colorado include:

$360,000 for the Child Advocacy Center of the Pikes Peak Region requested by Children’s Advocacy Center

$500,000 for the Peterson Space Force Base North Gate Access and Safety Improvements requested by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

$445,000 for the El Paso County LED Retrofit Energy Efficiency Project requested by El Paso County

$3,400,000 for U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery Expansion requested by U.S. Air Force Academy

$86,000 for Pueblo Crime and Accident Scene Scanner requested by the City of Pueblo

$1,500,000 for the YWCA of Pueblo Child Care Center Development requested by YWCA Pueblo

$1,149,000 for the Drinking Water Infrastructure Project requested by the City of Trinidad

$327,000 for Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural Colorado requested by Colorado Access to Justice Commission

$1,500,000 for Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Healthcare requested CareerWise Colorado

Here is the full list of projects being funded.

Much of the legislation touted by Bennet and Hickeloooper, which received funding through H.R. 2617, deals with retirement, climate, agriculture, public lands and waters, mental, behavioral, and physical healthcare, American technology, and aid for Ukraine.