LEESBURG, Va. (KXRM) — Christian Herrera made seven saves, Romario Williams scored his first goal in a Colorado Springs uniform, and Switchbacks FC defeated Loudoun United FC 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Williams buried a ground cross from Deshane Beckford, who sprinted up the right side of the field to catch up with a long ball from Matt Mahoney in the fifth minute.

Herrera made a key stop with his right hand just below the crossbar in the 75th minute, using every inch of his 6’4″ frame to keep Kalil ElMedkhar’s header from finding its way inside the near post.

Switchbacks FC (2-1-1, 7 PTS) will play an exhibition against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Wednesday before welcoming in Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday.