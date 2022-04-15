Friday, April 15 marks 110 years since the sinking of the RMS Titanic, and right now there’s an exhibit in Denver commemorating that fateful day. The Museum is located inside the historic home of Margaret “Molly” Brown, a well-known survivor of the Titanic.

Known as the “Heroine of the Titanic,” Margaret Brown’s story of survival is once again being told, this time inside her historic, Capitol Hill home. The Exhibit stretches throughout the home, and has four floors for guests to explore.

From family documents, to stories of survivors, memories of that fateful day are being brought to life, including one of the items Margaret carried with her while rowing to safety.

“It’s the Ushabti, a figurine that Margaret purchased in Egypt before she boarded the Titanic in France,” said Jay Homstad, with Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum.

Margaret, who was the head of the Titanic Survivor’s Committee, is also pictured inside the museum with Captain Arthur Rostron of the RMS Carpathia, the ship that rescued survivors from the Titanic. The exhibit also features a telegram from Margaret’s son, Larry, while Margaret was onboard the Carpathia.

“And, so we actually see her handwritten notes for her reply back to him, letting him know that she was okay, and that his sister, her daughter Helen, was not on board… but there is a mention of a baby, and so we think that is why she was traveling on the Titanic, was because Larry’s newborn son was sick,” said Homstad.

The “Heroine of the Titanic,” exhibit is included with regular Molly Brown House Museum admission, and is open to the public now through September 25, 2022.

There’s also a special event happening at the Museum Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, called “Titanic Memories,” where guests can tour the exhibit and also meet survivors of the Titanic, as portrayed by actors. It is a separate cost, but tickets are still available, and you can get those here.