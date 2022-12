(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Heritage Pentecostal Church is hosting a family friendly Christmas themed event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The event will have live nativity, a petting zoo, children’s choir, holiday craft for the kids. Along with hot chocolate and baked goods from their concessions booth.

Courtesy: Heritage Pentecostal Church

Heritage Pentecostal Church said the event a great opportunity to support the community and meet new people.