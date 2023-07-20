DENVER (KDVR) — The mid-July heat is relentless and a day’s worth of rain isn’t going to save your browning plants.

“In the summer, it’s getting hotter, temperatures are rising, the air quality is drier. Keeping your plants hydrated is going to be key,” said Lauren Silver, a plant manager at a trendy plant shop named The Marigold.

Before you give up on your green thumb here are a few of Silver’s tips for reviving your potted plants during some of the hottest days of the summer:

1. Water, water, water

Even if the plant is only supposed to be watered once a day, extreme heat calls for exceptional measures. If the leaves are wilting, wrinkly, drooping or curling, Silver said that’s the biggest indicator that the plant needs more water.

But don’t overwater it either. The soil should be moist, not soupy, Silver said.

2. Keep an eye on the sun exposure

The sun is more direct in the summer. Keeping indoor and outdoor plants out of direct sunlight helps the plants from becoming sunburned. According to Silver, one way to tell if a plant is sunburned is if they’re extra crispy, develop black spots or turn a lighter shade of green.

3. Switch the location

The sun is particularly intense when it rises, which is on the eastern side. Moving outdoor plants to the western side or moving them inside when they’re looking “sad,” as Silver calls them, makes all the difference. Even Silver had to move her outdoor plants inside this season because of the increasing temperature. As for indoor plants, make sure they’re not close to air conditioner vents as the change in climate shocks the plant.

4. Fertilizer is your friend

Late spring to early summer is prime time to break out fertilizer, Silver said. It’s growing season and plant fertilizers add more nutrients to the soil and help plants adapt to the heat. Silver prefers liquid fertilizers, which she mixes with water.

It’s (probably) not your fault your plants keep dying. It’s just that time of year. The key is to keep an eye on them.

“It happens. You just have to learn how to mitigate it and move it. See what’s going to be the best for it,” Silver said.