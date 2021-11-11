Here’s where you can find Veterans Day deals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Veterans Day 2021 is upon us and our local community is working to honor our Veterans.

In Colorado Springs, businesses all across the Pikes Peak Region are offering special Veterans Day deals. FOX21 Morning News plans to feature several veteran-owned businesses to talk about their deals and why it is important to support local vets.

Below are some of the deals being offered this Veterans Day:

Veterans can get a complimentary taster shot of any 1350 Spirit with the purchase of a cocktail. Veterans can also receive 13.50% off of bottle and merchandise from 4-9 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Colorado Campfire Coffee Veterans Day promos will be held at the Black Forest Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 13. The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a wide variety of local vendors and businesses. Any veteran can receive a free small beverage. All regular military members can have 10% off.

Veteran’s Day Deal: 1st Beer Free for Veterans (applies only to RLBC beers)

Participating Scooter’s Coffee locations will honor veterans with a free drink treat of any size on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Spice Island Grill, in collaboration with Daniels Taco at Space Village, will be offering complimentary Jerk Burgers and Breakfast Burritos to all veterans from noon to 3 p.m. at 6829 Space Village Ave.

Spice Island Grill and Daniels Taco is offering Veterans Day deals!

Customers are encouraged to bring a donation to give back to the homeless including blankets, canned food, jackets, etc. For more information, call: (719) 573-0042.

As a salute, Colorado Mountain Brewery is offering all veterans, retired, and active duty personnel a free appetizer all day long on Veterans Day. *Not valid with other offers. Dine-in only. Offer valid for all veterans, retired or active-duty military. Other restrictions may apply.

Colorado Mountain Brewery is offering Veterans Day deals!

In honor of Veterans Day, Kohl’s is offering veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families 30% off in-store purchases from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14. This special discount is double what Kohl’s offers as part of “Military Mondays” – a 15% in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families every Monday — all year long.

Veterans can receive a free, small cup of coffee.

Ziggi’s Coffee is offering all veterans and active-duty military members one free 16 oz. drink of choice on Veterans Day. Limit one free 16 oz. drink per customer. Must show valid military I.D., or other proof of service, at point of purchase to receive discount. Offer cannot be combined with any other special offers or discounts, including a Ziggi’s punch card. Excludes bottled beverages and all other menu sizes. Offer excludes online and mobile app orders.

Do you know about another local Veterans Day deal?

Let us know about it by filling out the contact form below.