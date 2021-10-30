Here’s where you can check Colorado’s sex offender registry maps before heading out for Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As families across the area prepare for a night filled with candy, games, and fun, some guardians may be looking for a way to make sure their kids remain far away from any dangerous people living nearby.

The state of Colorado offers the Sexual Offender Tracking and Registration (SOTAR) program to promote community education about sex offenders and known sex offender locations.

Several agencies across the state have partnered with the program, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Fountain Police Department, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Users are encouraged to create an account and provide an address the program can use to create a list of nearby sexual offenders.

It is important to note that SOTAR only displays web-eligible offenders as Colorado Revised Statutes prohibit information about non web-eligible sex offender(s) from being disclosed over the Internet. Contact your local law enforcement agency to obtain the complete Sex Offender Registry.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also has a website where you can type in your address and see registered sex offenders that are living in your community. You can visit that website at www.colorado.gov/apps/cdps/sor/.