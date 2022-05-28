COLORADO SPRINGS — Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to summer with many different ways to play. Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services says there’s many more activities you can do in addition to visiting the city’s parks, trails and open spaces.

Territory Days

For the first time in two years, Old Colorado City will once again host the Territory Days festival that has been part of the town’s history for nearly 50 years.

As one of the state’s largest craft vendor fairs, Territory Days features gold panning, mechanical bull riding, kids play area, Cowboy Church Service, toy train rides, live blacksmithing, period costumed characters, live birds of prey, native American dancers, beer gardens with live music, and plenty more.

Where: Old Colorado City in the historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd Street and 27th Street.

When: May 28 through May 30

Downtown Acacia Park

Acacia Park is a fun, free, multi-use oasis in the heart of downtown. Stop by the Visitor Info Hub, enjoy the picnic tables, Uncle Wilber’s Fountain and playground. This public park is a great place to stop for a picnic or play time when visiting downtown. The bandshell is the site of free summer concerts.

Where: 115 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903

When: The Downtown Acacia Park Visitor Hub opens May 28, providing visitor information and outdoor lawn games. Daily hours are from noon-6 p.m.

Pikes Peak- America’s Mountain Summer hours

The safe, scenic 19 mile paved highway provides you the opportunity to enjoy Pikes Peak at your leisure. From the gateway at an elevation of 7,400 feet, you’ll wind your way through an alpine wonderland of scenic beauty, mountain reservoirs, beyond timberline all along the way to the 14,115 foot summit of Pikes Peak.

Where: Highway access is weather permitting daily. Visitors should call 719-385-7325 for roadway conditions. Reservations are required to drive to the summit, can be made up to a month in advance at www.DrivePikesPeak.com.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, last entry at 6 p.m.

Patty Jewett Golf Course & Valley Hi Golf Course are open!

Where: Patty Jewett Golf Course and Valley Hi Golf Course are open for Memorial Day play.

When: Tee times begin at 6:30 a.m. and can be made over the phone or in person. Walk on play is permitted if space is available.

Sertich Ice Center

The ice center is offering public skating on Memorial Day: Matinee skate

Where: Memorial Park

When: From noon to 1:30 p.m. & public skate from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Evergreen & Fairview cemeteries are open!

The city’s cemeteries, Evergreen and Fairview, are open this weekend for you to pay your respects. Please note, guests at Evergreen are advised to proceed with caution due to downed branches and storm debris. The city is working as quickly as resources allow to remove debris, including on gravesites.

Where: Evergreen- 1005 Hancock Expressway Colorado Springs, CO. 80903; Fairview- 1000 S 26th St. Colorado Springs, CO. 80904

When: Evergreen will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fairview’s hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.