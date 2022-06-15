COLORADO SPRINGS — Founder’s Day charities are asking the community for volunteers and donations to support their cause. Here are a few notable mentions:

Reclaiming Hope

Reclaiming Hope cares for survivors of sex trafficking at the point of recovery, during restoration and reintegration by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. The organization journeys with survivors of sex trafficking to help victims discover hope.

When: A special donation drive will be organized on Jun 17, where requested donations can be dropped off by the public anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers will also be filling Hope Bags, age-appropriate pack packs, given by rescue agencies across the country. Hope Bags can provide some comfort to victims at the point of rescue. Reclaiming Hope has shipped over 400 Hope Bags as of 2022 with more being requested by agencies such as the FBI, according to Sues Hess, Executive Director of Reclaiming Hope.

Where: 5019 List Drive, Colorado Springs, CO; (719) 425-9405

Donations needed most for donation drive:

Coloring books – from preschool through adult (not super thick, please)

3-1 Shampoo/conditioner/body wash for children – 2 oz.

Kids toothbrushes & toothpaste

Small blankets (50” X 60”)

Stuffed Animals & Toddler toys – for use with either boys or girls, not very large

Hair brush, comb, hair pick

Fidget toys and playing cards

Band-Aid Hydro Seal Blister Heels

Baby wipes

Toddler, Child or Youth T-shirts, pants, pajamas, underwear, or socks

No Hound UnHomed

A nonprofit dog rescue operating out of the Camp Bow Wow. The organization is a no-kill animal rescue with the primary goal to provide a second chance for dogs that don’t pass initial interviews and temperament tests at other shelters. No Hound UnHomed takes these dogs in and rehabilitates them through socialization and training so they can become well-adjusted pets for their forever homes.

When: They will have two shifts on Jun 16 — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. & 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers will be cleaning, exercising and feeding puppies.

Where: 4295 Northpark Drive, Suite E, Colorado Springs, CO 80907; (719) 660-5198

Charity’s Hope Food & Clothing Pantry

The Pantry works with a community network that fights hunger, poverty, unemployment and homelessness. They assist all in need by providing food, clothing, hygiene, basic necessities, and employment lead opportunities, including resume writing and mock interview training. The organization implemented a rent and utility assistance program to extend its outreach endeavors to prevent homelessness during the era of COVD-19.

When: One shift on Jun 17— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be sorting/stocking shelves, folding and hanging clothing donations

Where: 201 North Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80909; (719) 332-2360