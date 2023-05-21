(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Public Works (CSPW) is asking for the community’s help in reporting an increase in emerging potholes.
CSPW’s Operations and Maintenance Manager says big rainstorms have caused a significant increase in water infiltration in the roadways causing more potholes around the City.
There are three ways to report potholes, according to City officials:
- Make a report using the department’s hotline at (719) 385- ROAD (7623).
- Through the City’s online portal.
- GOCOS! App: When making a report through the app, users have the option to drop exact coordinates of the pothole and take pictures.