(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Public Works (CSPW) is asking for the community’s help in reporting an increase in emerging potholes.

CSPW’s Operations and Maintenance Manager says big rainstorms have caused a significant increase in water infiltration in the roadways causing more potholes around the City.

There are three ways to report potholes, according to City officials:

Make a report using the department’s hotline at (719) 385- ROAD (7623).

Through the City’s online portal.