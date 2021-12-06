Here’s how inflation is impacting Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — New research is giving us a fresh insight into just how hard Coloradans are being impacted by the rising costs associated with inflation.

The findings from QuoteWizard are broken down into three categories: ‘Slight to moderate’ difficulty meeting their expenses, ‘very difficult time’ and ’no difficulty at all’.

The largest growth hones in on one of them: the number of Coloradans experiencing ’slight to moderate’ difficulty meeting their expenses.

The new numbers show roughly 42% of Coloradans fall into that grouping, whereas 10% are having a ‘very difficult time’ and 52% are having ’no difficulty’ at all.

When you break down the data from QuoteWizard even further in the ‘very difficult’ category, you’ll notice the two biggest age groups that have seen increases in Colorado are 18-24 year olds and those who are 65 and older.

“Inflation is 6%. It doesn’t sound like a lot — and I think it really shows that just a small change in prices, relatively speaking, can have a huge impact. People really are living on the margins,” said Nick VinZant with QuoteWizard.

The only age group to see a decrease in the ‘very difficult’ category since June in our state is millennials ages 25-39.