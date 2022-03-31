COLORADO SPRINGS — Many drivers are struggling to budget for prices at the pump that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here is a list of the five gas stations in Colorado Springs with the lowest prices on Thursday, March 31:

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd. $3.79

Loaf ‘N Jug 102 S Santa Fe Ave. $3.79

Sam’s Club 1850 E Woodmen Rd. $3.79

Conoco 601 S Santa Fe Ave. $3.79

On Thursday, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in an attempt to control energy prices.