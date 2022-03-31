COLORADO SPRINGS — Many drivers are struggling to budget for prices at the pump that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here is a list of the five gas stations in Colorado Springs with the lowest prices on Thursday, March 31:

  • $3.79
    Sinclair
    1901 N Academy Blvd.
  • $3.79
    Loaf ‘N Jug
    102 S Santa Fe Ave.
  • $3.79
    Sam’s Club
    1850 E Woodmen Rd.
  • $3.79
    Conoco
    601 S Santa Fe Ave.
  • $3.79
    Costco
    5885 Barnes Rd.

On Thursday, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in an attempt to control energy prices.