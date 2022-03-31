COLORADO SPRINGS — Many drivers are struggling to budget for prices at the pump that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here is a list of the five gas stations in Colorado Springs with the lowest prices on Thursday, March 31:
- $3.79
Sinclair
1901 N Academy Blvd.
- $3.79
Loaf ‘N Jug
102 S Santa Fe Ave.
- $3.79
Sam’s Club
1850 E Woodmen Rd.
- $3.79
Conoco
601 S Santa Fe Ave.
- $3.79
Costco
5885 Barnes Rd.
On Thursday, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in an attempt to control energy prices.