(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says first responders gathered Friday, Nov. 24 to stuff a truck for a Toy and Coat Drive.

The charity event started Friday at the Woodland Park Walmart and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The toys, coats, scarves, and hats will be distributed to those in need within the region.

TCSO said it’s a great way to show children how much the community cares about them and to share the joys of the giving season.