Help Pueblo police locate wanted person

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted person on Wednesday, March 8.
25-year-old JazzMarie Devan has a warrant for Failure to Appear, which includes the following charges:
- Driving Under Restraint
- Leaving Scene/Accident Involving Injury
- Careless Driving
- Failing to Report Acciden- Call Police
Devan’s bond is $500.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.