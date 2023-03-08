Help Pueblo police locate wanted person

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted person on Wednesday, March 8.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

25-year-old JazzMarie Devan has a warrant for Failure to Appear, which includes the following charges:

Driving Under Restraint

Leaving Scene/Accident Involving Injury

Careless Driving

Failing to Report Acciden- Call Police

Devan’s bond is $500.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.