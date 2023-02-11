Help police locate three runaway girls from Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating three missing and endangered girls on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

Courtesy of COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

13-year-old Kaylee Lamb, 12-year-old Kylie Huston and 13-year-old Love Quintana ran away from the Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Facility Saturday morning at approximately 9:41 a.m.

The three girls were last seen heading north toward the Four Mile Ranch golf course. CCPD says the girls may be attempting to get to Colorado Springs.

An investigation revealed that one of the girls mentioned meeting a man the day prior. He is described as being bald with tattoos on his head and hands. This individual is possibly driving a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back. The girls were expecting him to pick them all up and give them a ride, according to CCPD. Officers have no further information on the man.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of the girls or the man, you are asked to notify CCPD or call 911 and report their location immediately.