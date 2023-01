(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

31-year-old Amanda Colony was last heard from on Thanksgiving, according to her mother. Colony is 180 lbs, 5’07”, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2019-2022 red Dodge Ram truck, per CCPD.

If anyone has information on Colony’s whereabouts, contact CCPD.