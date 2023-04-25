(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in searching for a 16-year-old at high risk on Tuesday, April 25.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Mae Banoczi was reported missing on Saturday, April 22, by her family. Banoczi was last seen at her home in the 5600 block of Astoria Way in Colorado Springs at 11 a.m. She is at high risk and needs daily medication, said CSPD.

Banoczi is 5’4 tall, 115 lbs., with short, light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket and gray snow boots.

Anyone with information on Banoczi’s whereabouts should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.