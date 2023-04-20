(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl, Thursday afternoon on April 20.

Mariah Grine is 5’0″, 120 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scab under her lip, according to PPD.

Grine is believed to be in south Pueblo near Lakeview Avenue and Acero Avenue. She is listed as a runaway, and police want to ensure her safety, said PPD.

Contact Detective Julee Quintana at (719) 320-6045 if you have any information on Grine’s whereabouts.