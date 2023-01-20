(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy, Friday afternoon on Jan. 20.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Shaikym Sennette was last seen walking to school Thursday morning on Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. He did not return home from school, said PPD. He was possibly wearing a gray or red jacket with green croc shoes.

Sennette is known to stay in the area close to home, located in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. He is also known to frequent Bessemer Park’s playground. Officers have not yet been able to locate Sennette, and there is no information as to where he might be, said PPD.

If anyone has any information, contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.