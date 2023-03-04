Help police locate missing 17-year-old from Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

Jasmine Ehrie was reported as a runaway from Cañon City High School. She was last seen by family and friends on Saturday, March 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Ehrie is 5’3″ tall, 95 lbs, with short red hair and green eyes. She was wearing a blue and white, extra large, tye-dye sweatshirt with black jeans when she went missing.

If you have any information on Ehrie’s whereabouts, contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600.