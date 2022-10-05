(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag.

Middlemiss was last seen at 1343 Woodlawn Ave. at approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday evening on Oct. 4. He was reported missing by his grandfather, Michael Middlemiss, shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 5.

The mother of the missing child said Middlemiss was asking his friends from Denver to come pick him up and take him back to the Denver area on SnapChat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 275-STOP. You may be eligible for a cash reward.